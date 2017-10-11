B2Gold pours first gold at Fekola mine in Mali

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) says it poured its first gold at the Fekola mine in Mali three months ahead of schedule, and is on track to begin commercial production before the end of the year.

BTG expects production of 50K-55K oz. of gold from the new mine to bring its total gold production for 2017 to 530K-570K oz.

BTG sees Fekola yielding 400K-410K oz. of gold production in 2018, the mine's first full year of production, for a more than 70% increase in annual gold production.