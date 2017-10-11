Stocks continue upward march ahead of Q3 earnings season

Stocks again pushed out to record highs, lifted by tech and utility shares, after the Fed meeting minutes signaled a December rate hike was virtually certain.

The S&P's top-weighted tech sector (+0.5%) topped today's leaderboard, thanks largely to mega-cap names such as Alphabet, Facebook and Apple, which gained 1.8%, 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

The health care sector (+0.2%) also moved higher, led by Johnson & Johnson's 2.1% gain after submitting a new application to the FDA for its prostate cancer drug apalutamide.

On the down side, financials (-0.1%) lagged as investors took profits ahead of earnings reports tomorrow from heavyweights JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, which will mark the start of the Q3 earnings season.

The industrial sector finished flat as GE fell for the third straight session, losing 1.2% after J.P. Morgan cut its stock price target to $20 from $22.

In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ended flat, leaving its yield unchanged at 2.35%.

U.S. crude oil futures added 0.7% to $51.26/bbl.