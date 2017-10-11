Merck bails on cholesterol med anacetrapib, no regulatory applications planned; shares down 1% after hours

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is down 1% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that it will not file regulatory applications for cholesterol candidate anacetrapib saying its efficacy profile does not support the action.

The company joins Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in abandoning its program.

Anacetrapib inhibits a protein called cholesterol ester transfer protein (CETP), which is designed to elevate HDL cholesterol (the "good" cholesterol). CETP inhibitors were all the rage a few years ago over their potential to provide more cardioprotective benefits than lowering LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol). Big Pharma's efforts to push CETP inhibitors over the finish line fell flat due to toxicity and less-than-expected efficacy.

