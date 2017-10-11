Reuters: DOJ career staff likely to urge rejection of Sprint/T-Mobile

Career staff at the Justice Dept. charged with investigating the impact of a merger between Sprint (S +0.8% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) are likely to recommend against it, sources tell Reuters.

Staffers are likely to push for allowing T-Mobile to keep doing what it's doing: using aggressive promotion to soak up customers from Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) and AT&T (T -0.8% ), as a stand-alone company.

One consideration they'll likely weigh heavily is that a combined Sprint/T-Mobile would have more than half the prepaid market, a factor that could drive up prices for more limited-income consumers that favor prepaid plans.

While a fraction of deals end up blocked, T-Mobile and Sprint were headed off from a 2014 merger by regulatory opposition, and observers think there is a good chance that any deal announced this month would head for the same fate.

On the other hand, the FCC recently declared the market "competitive", and government stats show wireless phone prices have fallen an impressive 13.2% from August 2016-August 2017.

Previously: Bearish on merger talk, Deutsche Bank trims Sprint, T-Mobile targets (Oct. 10 2017)

Previously: Son approach may mean positives in Sprint/T-Mobile regardless of deal valuation (Oct. 07 2017)

Previously: Bloomberg: Sprint, T-Mobile on final approach for deal this month (Oct. 06 2017)