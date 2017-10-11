Winter weather outlook gives natural gas bulls reason for hope

The last two winters have been unusually warm, sapping demand for the natural gas that heats roughly half of U.S. homes, but the EIA is forecasting more typical winter weather this year and that Henry Hub spot prices will rise 5% Y/Y to average $3.18/MMBtu this winter.

Even a normal winter could mean big price swings since supplies are relatively tight; the glut of natural gas in storage has shrunk, and the EIA expects the U.S. to enter the winter heating season with inventories at ~3.8T cf gas, 1% lower than the five year average.

“The market seems positioned for meaningful upside barring a third consecutive record warm winter,” says Zane Curry at Mobius Risk Group. "Demand is robust and here to stay."

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, UHN, DCNG, GAZB