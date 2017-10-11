AT&T filing: Natural disasters hitting earnings; DirecTV Now at 300K adds

Natural disasters are going to going to have an impact on Q3, AT&T (T -0.8% ) says in an SEC filing, noting a $0.02 EPS impact coming from recent hurricanes and Mexican earthquakes.

After hours so far: T -0.2% .

"Several devastating hurricanes, as well as earthquakes in Mexico, significantly impacted certain regions of our service area during the third quarter," it says in the filing. "Damage to our network and other property, costs to restore services, and revenue declines from waived charges will decrease our reported third-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues nearly $90 million and our reported pre-tax earnings about $210 million, or $0.02 per diluted share."

AT&T says it expects further reductions spilling into Q4.

Meanwhile, it notes it expects to report DirecTV Now added a net 300,000 subs, while overall total U.S. video subscribers will be down about 90,000 (which "negatively impacts our Entertainment Group revenues and margins, resulting in an adjusted consolidated operating income margin that will be essentially flat versus the year-ago third quarter").

It expects to report 900,000 fewer handset equipment upgrades than in the year-ago Q3, hitting wireless equipment revenue. But it doesn't expect that trend to affect gross adds and it's continuing to expand its postpaid smartphone base.