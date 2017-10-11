High price for Canadian oil set to end amid coming supply glut, analyst says

Canadian oil sands producers enjoying the strongest market for heavy crude since 2008 may be about to face a renewed glut, as Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) expects its Fort Hills oil sands mine to begin producing by year end, reaching as much as 175K bbl/day within a year, while Imperial Oil's (NYSEMKT:IMO) Kearl mine is set to return online from planned maintenance.

The added supply will fill pipelines that move barrels to refining centers and force more crude-by-rail shipments, which will pressure prices, Genscape oil analyst Carl Evans tells Bloomberg.

Western Canadian Select likely will trade at a $12-$15/bbl discount to West Texas Intermediate by Q1 vs. a differential of less than $10 for part of this year, according to Evans.

The bigger discounts will be a “structural change” for heavy Canadian crude until new export pipelines such as Enbridge’s (NYSE:ENB) expanded Line 3 and Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain expansion are completed as early as 2019, Evans says.