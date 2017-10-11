China pressing for state investments in key tech firms

China's government regulators are pushing some of the country's biggest tech firms to give the state a stake, and a greater role in making corporate decisions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Internet regulators are discussing the prospect of 1% stakes in a number of firms, including Tencent Holdings, Weibo and Youku Tudou (now part of Alibaba).

The stakes come with the stipulation that investors appoint a government official to company boards and have say in their operations.

Even with a heavy hand in existing rulemaking, the regulators are concerned about the growing power of private business.

The government has begun its "special management shares" project with two media start-ups, taking stakes of less than 2% in mobile news site Yidian Zixun and Beijing Tiexue Tech, which operates a patriotic news site.

The report comes ahead of the Communist Party Congress, with the party pressing to take a greater role in Chinese society.