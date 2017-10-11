XL estimates Q3 catastrophe losses at $1.48B

XL Group (NYSE:XL) +3.2% after-hours as the insurance and reinsurance company said it expected to total ~$1.48B in catastrophe losses in Q3, mostly from hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma.

XL says its preliminary estimates are based on a combination of catastrophe modeling, exposure analysis and preliminary ground-up notifications and are consistent with private insured market loss estimates for the three hurricanes in the $75B-$90B range.

The company says it continues to have significant catastrophe reinsurance protections remaining for 2017 and 2018, including catastrophe bond protections, some of which extend through 2019.