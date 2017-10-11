Williams brings New York Bay expansion project online

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says it has brought online its New York Bay expansion project, which it expects to increase natural gas delivery capacity of the Transco pipeline system to New York City by 115K dkm/day in time for the 2017-18 heating season.

WMB says the project has been completed in time for the 2017-18 heating season and will deliver enough natural gas to cover the heating needs of 500K homes.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG), which distributed natural gas to ~1.8M NYC customers, will get some relief from the New York Bay expansion, which will provide incremental firm transportation capacity for the largely required natural gas supplies.

New York Bay marks the fourth of five fully contracted Transco expansion projects to be commissioned in the current year, with the Virginia Southside II project expected to become the fifth Transco expansion later in 2017.