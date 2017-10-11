Secureworks chief revenue officer is out

Secureworks (SCWX +0.1% ) says its chief revenue officer, Jason Capitel, is no longer employed in that position.

It's boosted Jeffrey Longoria to lead the North American operation in the interim, and EMEA leader Ian Bancroft to lead EMEA and APJ.

“During FY2018, our leadership team has made significant investments to build our sales talent, align territories and to improve the quality of our sales process,” says CEO Michael Cote.

“We remain committed to this strategy and to the initiatives under way. We are fortunate to have experienced sales leaders who have taken on the additional responsibility while a search is conducted for a Chief Revenue Officer.”

Shares are flat so far in after-hours action.