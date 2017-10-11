Charter, Viacom closing in on latest carriage-deal blackout

Viacom (VIA -1% , VIAB -1.4% ) and Charter Communications (CHTR +0.1% ) are getting closer to what would be the latest impasse in carriage negotiations between a TV network and a distributor.

Months of bickering could culminate in Viacom's networks (including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET) coming off of Charter systems if the two can't reach a deal later this week.

As usual, Viacom is planning a "crawl" on its networks urging viewers to get involved, and Variety says Viacom is considering advertising as well.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet cut Viacom to Sell on Monday due to "acute" risk that Charter would drop or at least "significantly curtail" its distribution of Viacom's content.

Charter reaches about 16.5M subscribers.