CarGurus prices IPO at $16/share, above top of range

CarGurus (Pending:CARG) has priced its initial public offering at $16/share, above its range of $13-$15.

The company's issuing 9.4M shares -- 2.5M from the company, and 6.9M from selling stockholders -- resulting in an overall raise of just over $150M.

It will start trading on Nasdaq under the symbol CARG tomorrow.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 1.41M shares of Class A common stock.

