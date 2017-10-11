GM joins list of automakers checking safety in aluminum supplier scandal

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it is checking whether any of its cars contain falsely certified aluminum parts or components sourced from Japan’s Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF), in a scandal that is reverberating through global supply chains.

Fresh revelations earlier today showed data fabrication at the steelmaker was more widespread than it initially said, as the company joins a list of Japanese manufacturers involved in scandals over product quality control in recent years.

Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) all said today that aluminum from Kobe Steel was used in their car hoods and doors, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) said they believed the aluminum could have been used in car hoods, Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) said it used Kobe Steel aluminum in the past and was assessing the situation, and Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) said the aluminum was used in its motorcycles; ~200 companies used the metal in their products.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) said it is inspecting its supply chain but “nothing in our review to date leads us to conclude that this issue presents a safety concern."

No one yet knows the extent of the problem, but Kobe Steel is the largest supplier of aluminum panels for automobiles in Japan, and has a large share of the global market for forged aluminum pieces used in suspension systems.