Philips sees earnings hit from suspension of some defibrillators in U.S.

Philips (PHG -0.9% ) says it is suspending the manufacture of some defibrillators in the U.S. and will make others under increased scrutiny following criticisms from U.S. regulators, in a move it says will knock €20M ($24M) off Q4 EBITDA and €60M off for FY 2018.

PHG first disclosed the defibrillator dispute with the U.S. FDA in January, which focuses on "compliance with good manufacturing practice requirements" in and before 2015 at its facilities in Andover, Mass., and Bothell, Wash.

PHG issued a similar warning in 2014 about FDA concerns over how it made medical scanners at its Ohio factories, which eventually led to further profit warnings and two years of production delays, but CEO Frans van Houten says the current situation is different because the company had invested in quality control in recent years.