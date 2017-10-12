Disney's Movies Anywhere launches with five of six studios on board

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Movies Anywhere has just launched, a digital movie locker and app launched with backing from five of the six major Hollywood studios, as expected.

Along with Disney (and its Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm marks), the service features films from Sony Pictures Entertainment (NYSE:SNE), 20th Century Fox (FOX, FOXA), Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX).

That brings together a combined library of more than 7,300 films. Still missing: Paramount (VIA, VIAB) and Lionsgate (LGF.A, LGF.B).

While it's owned by Disney, it operates independently via an advisory committee representing the participants, and movies can be redeemed through Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.

Customers can use a free app to connect their Movies Anywhere account with participating digital retailers, and Movies Anywhere will sync the library across accounts so users can stream or download on a wide variety of devices (including Amazon Fire, Android and Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS devices and Roku devices).

As a promo, new users connecting with one of those four retailers will get free digital copies of last year's Ghostbusters remake and Ice Age. Connecting with a second gets free copies of Big Hero 6, Jason Bourne and The LEGO Movie.

It follows in the footsteps of the UltraViolet locker model (which studios abandoned for superior Disney tech) and the previous proprietary Disney Movies Anywhere. (Libraries from the older services will port over via retailers.)

