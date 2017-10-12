Mantra accepts $920M Accor bid to combine Australia's top two hotel groups

Mantra Group has agreed to a buyout bid of A$1.18B (about $920M) from France's Accor SA (OTCPK:ACRFF), which will united Australia's two biggest hotel groups.

Accor had put in a bid on Monday, offering a 23% premium to Mantra's Friday closing price.

Mantra has more than 125 properties across Australia and New Zealand as well as a growing presence in Indonesia and Hawaii.

Terms of the deal (which Mantra's board is unanimously recommending) allow for Mantra to pay a special dividend of up at A$0.23 before the deal is completed.

Next step: competition regulators who might object to the combination of two such large groups.