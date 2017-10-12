Japan wholesale prices up at fastest pace in nine years

With prices up in gasoline, metals and agriculture, Japan's wholesale prices rose in September at the fastest annualized pace in nearly nine years.

Wholesale prices were up 3% Y/Y in their ninth straight month of increase, and the fastest growth since October 2008 (excluding the effect of the 2014 nationwide sales tax hike).

But that won't make it easier for the country's central bank to hit a 2% inflation target, since many companies will just absorb higher input costs without passing along price hikes to consumers.

Core consumer prices were up 0.7% Y/Y in August.

The Bank of Japan, resigned again to falling short of the 2% target, now expects to reach it by March 2020. There's a chance that a policymaker there could suggest still more monetary stimulus, though that's unlikely to win majority support currently.

