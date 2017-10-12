Terreno Realty Announces Quarterly Activity

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) reports quarter end occupancy of 96.7% leased to 399 tenants vs. 96.9% in June 2017; 96.4% prior year.

Same store portfolio of ~10.2M sq. ft. was 97.5% leased at September 30, 2017 vs. 98.0% in June 2017; 96.1% prior year quarter.

Cash rents on new and renewed leases increased 14.7% for the 3Q17.

During 3Q17, the company acquired six industrial properties consisting of eight buildings containing ~258K sq. ft. and one improved land parcel aggregating ~1.1 acres for an aggregate purchase price of ~$51.6M.

Press Release