Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) initiated with Outperform rating and $35 (46% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) initiated with Outperform rating and $96 (11% upside) price target by Raymond James.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) initiated with Outperform rating and $39 (16% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Adverum Biotech (NASDAQ:ADVM) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (67% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) initiated with Outperform rating by Raymond James.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) resumed with a Market Perform rating and $88 (4% downside risk) price target by Wells Fargo.

Lab Corp (NYSE:LH) resumed with an Outperform rating and $175 (17% upside) price target by Wells Fargo.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo. Shares up 49% premarket.

Nanostring Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) downgraded to Market Perform by Cowen and Company after soft preliminary Q3 revenue.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) price target lowered to $7 (195% upside) by H.C. Wainwright after announced restructuring.