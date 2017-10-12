FDA rejects AcelRx Pharma's marketing application for pain med DSUVIA; shares down 45% premarket

The FDA issues a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for pain med DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) 30 mcg.

The CRL cites the need for additional data on at least 50 patients to assess the safety of the product at the maximum recommended dose and changes to the Directions for Use to ensure proper administration, validated through a human factors study to address use-related errors, including dropped tablets.

CEO Vincent Angotti says, "We believe the recommendations stated in the CRL are manageable and plan to fully cooperate with the FDA. We remain focused on the NDA resubmission and our mission to provide physicians and patients with precise and efficient non-invasive pain management options for moderate-to-severe acute pain within medically supervised settings."

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the situation.