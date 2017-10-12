Cleantech Solutions International enters into exclusivity agreement with 3D Discovery

Sharing Economy Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleantech Solutions International (NASDAQ:CLNT) entered into an exclusivity agreement with 3D Discovery Co. Limited, regarding a potential acquisition by SEI of not less than 51% of 3D Discovery.

"We are excited about 3D Discovery's scanning and modeling technology, which will allow everyone with a smartphone to create interactive virtual spaces," said Parkson Yip, COO of Cleantech Solutions. "This low-cost, automated and easy-to-use marketing tool can serve a broad range of industries, including property management, hospitality, tourism and event venues, among others. We believe this will be a revolutionary technology that makes creating 3D virtual spaces as simple as taking photos."

Press Release