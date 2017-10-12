UK's NHS to routinely offer Bayer's cancer med Stivarga

The advisor to Britain's National Health Service on service quality and costs, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has moved Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) STIVARGA (regorafenib) to routine funding from the more modestly funded Cancer Drugs Fund.
Regorafenib is used to treat patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), which occurs in ~900 people per year in the UK.
NICE cites data that showed treatment with regorafenib can extend GIST patients' lives by more than nine months compared to best supportive care.
