PAR Technology subsidiary wins $11.9M subcontract from Croop-LaFrance

Rome Research Corporation, a subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has been awarded a $11.9M subcontract from Croop-LaFrance, Inc. to provide Base Client Support Services at Tinker AFB, OK.

The subcontract includes a base year with up to four option years.

The president of PAR’s Government Business, Matthew Cicchinelli, commented on the award stating, “We are pleased that the United States Air Force has selected the Croop-RRC Team to provide these mission-critical IT services. Our talented team has earned a reputation for unsurpassed reliability and execution and we look forward to supporting a new customer, the USAF’s 72nd Air Base Wing Communications Directorate at Tinker AFB”.

Source: Press Release