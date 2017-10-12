BlackBerry ends patent dispute with BLU Products

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) signs a new license agreement with BLU Products to end a patent dispute.

BLU, a maker of low-end Android phones, was sued by BlackBerry last year for violating its patents. Terms were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, BLU will make on-going payments to BlackBerry.

BlackBerry, which holds about 40K worldwide patents and applications, has increased its defenses of those patents while working on rebranding as a software company.

