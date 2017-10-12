Comparable sales impress at Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) tops Q3 estimates as U.S. comparable store sales shot up 8.4% vs. +6.5% consensus.

International comparable sales were up 5.1% during the quarter vs. +3.2% consensus.

Global retail sales were up 14.5% as a higher store count contributed.

Net income rose 19% Y/Y as the same store sales growth and a new equity-based compensation accounting standard factored in.

Domino's ended the quarter ith a store count of 14,434, up 217 Q/Q on a net basis.

Shares of Domino's Pizza are down 0.59% in premarket trading.

Previously: Domino's Pizza beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 12)