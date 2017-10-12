Sasol Group Technology selects Jacobs Matasis JV for project management services

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), through its South African joint venture Jacobs Matasis was awarded a two-year agreement with Sasol Group Technology for project management services and specialized resources.

“The demonstrated experience of our team in South Africa has been instrumental in building a robust partnership with Sasol over the past years,” said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals Senior Vice President and General Manager Global Operations Mark Bello. “We look forward to continue delivering safe and innovative services to assist Sasol with its goal of securing the supply of energy and chemicals in the region.”

Press Release