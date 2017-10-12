Bitcoin flies to new all-time high

The cryptocurrency is up 8% today to $5,200. Earlier, it touched $5,217.

Analysts are struggling to explain the surge as there's been no major new news, but it's pretty clear bitcoin has more than shrugged off regulatory crackdowns in China and Russia.

Crusty economist Ken Rogoff earlier this week predicted the technology behind cryptocurrencies will thrive, but the price of bitcoin will collapse as governments move to strangle anonymous payments systems facilitating tax evasion and crime.

