Reuters: Rio Tinto's $2B coal assets attract investor consortium

A group of investors including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Canada Pension Plan has formed a consortium to bid for coal assets put up for sale by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), which could fetch $2B, Reuters reports.

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) had expressed an interest but the deteriorating outlook for met coal may deter it from making a formal bid, according to the report.

The sale of the Kestrel and Hail Creek coking coal mines is part of Rio’s planned exit from Australian coal to focus on iron ore, copper and aluminum.