Allegheny Tech guides Q3 earnings to surprise loss

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) -0.8% premarket after guiding Q3 earnings to a surprise loss of $0.06-$0.09 per share vs. analyst consensus for a $0.06 profit.

Including a $1.05/share charge for goodwill impairment, ATI’s Q3 loss would total $1.11-$1.14/share, on revenues of $865M-$875M vs. $850M analyst consensus estimate.

ATI says Q3 results in its flat rolled products segment were hurt by a steep decline in raw material prices, primarily ferrochrome and nickel, causing the FRP segment to operate at a loss in the quarter; the company expects improved results in Q4.