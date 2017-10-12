JPMorgan flat after earnings topper

Trading revenue missed even diminished expectations of $3.18B, coming in at $3.164B, down 27% Y/Y. Helping to balance was investment banking revenue of $1.71B, down 2% Y/Y, but topping estimates for $1.65B.

Turning to the retail bank, credit loss provisions rose to $1.517B, or up 17% Y/Y. The bank takes note of higher net charge-offs in credit cards. It's possible Q3's hurricanes had something to do with this.

Tangible book value per share of $54.03 was up 5%.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: JPMorgan Chase beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 12)

JPM flat premarket