Citigroup flat after topping estimates

Q3 net income of $4.1B or $1.42 per share vs. $3.8B and $1.24 a year ago. Revenue of $18.2B up from $17.8B. Expectations were for $1.32. Tangible book value per share of $68.55 up 6%.

Global Consumer Banking net income of $1.172B down 6% Y/Y. Revenues rose 3%, but net credit losses of $1.7B jumped 26% and a $481M reserve build was 11% higher than a year ago. The Costco portfolio purchase pushed the credit loss number, and credit cards were responsible for about $500M of reserve build (with hurricanes partly to blame).

Institutional Clients Group net income of $3.048B up 15% Y/Y, on revenue of $9.2B up 9%. Investment banking revenue of $1.2B up 14%, advisory revenue down 1% to $237M. Trading revenue of $2.9B down 16%, with the bank noting the year-ago period included some nice volatility courtesy of the Brexit vote.

