FDA approves LYRICA CR extended-release tablets CV

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces that the FDA has approved LYRICA CR (pregabalin) extended-release tablets CV as once-daily therapy for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). LYRICA CR did not receive approval for the management of fibromyalgia.

The efficacy and safety of LYRICA CR in PHN was established in a placebo-controlled clinical trial that showed 73.6% of patients achieved at least 50% improvement in pain intensity compared with 54.6% in the placebo group.

Shares are up a fraction on light volume.