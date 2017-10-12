OPKO inks deal with Japan Tobacco to commercialize Rayaldee in Japan; shares up 1% premarket

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) unit EirGen Pharma inks an agreement with Japan Tobacco granting it an exclusive license to develop and commercialize RAYALDEE (calcifediol) in Japan for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in non-dialysis and dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Under the terms of the deal, OPKO will receive $6M upfront, $6M upon the initiation of a Phase 2 study of RAYALDEE in U.S. dialysis patients, up to $31M in development/regulatory milestones, up to $75M in sales-based milestones and tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales. Japan Tobacco will responsible for all regulatory approvals and commercial activities in Japan.