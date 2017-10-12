Uber still in trouble in London, Waymo wanted $1B to walk away from suit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the transport regulators will defend in court the decision to not renew Uber’s (Private:UBER) license.

Uber has until tomorrow to submit an appeal and can continue to operate in London until the appeal process finishes, which could last several months.

In other Uber legal news, Reuters sources say Alphabet’s Waymo wanted $1B, a public apology, and an independent monitor to step away from its trade secret lawsuit.

The monitor would have ensured Uber didn’t use any of Waymo’s technology.

Uber rejected the offer and the lawsuit proceeded with a trial date now set for December 4 after a continuance.

