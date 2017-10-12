Two more state settlements for Ocwen Financial

Add Minnesota and Alabama to those states settling last spring's regulatory actions against Ocwen (NYSE:OCN). The terms are similar to the previous settlements - no monetary fines, no new MSR acquisitions until May 2018, and a plan to transfer to a new servicing system.

So far, Ocwen has settled with 17 states, leaving 14 more regulatory agencies and two state attorneys general to come to terms with.

Source: SEC Form 8-K

Shares are now higher by more than 50% from the April bottom, but still down more than 30% from their level prior to the CFPB and state moves.