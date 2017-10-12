Harmony Gold sees South Africa gold production up 12%-14% Q/Q

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +2.1% premarket after saying it expects FQ1 2018 gold production from its South African underground operations to come in 12%-14% higher than Q4 2017, due to higher volumes and grades recovered.

Gold production is 6%-8% higher than in the prior-year quarter; including Hidden Valley, total Q1 gold production is up 3%-5% Y/Y.

HMY says it remains on track to meet its full-year production guidance, which it had said in August was 1.1M oz. for the year ended June 30, at a cost of ~$1,180/oz.