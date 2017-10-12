Anavex's Alzheimer's candidate ANAVEX2-73 shows encouraging pharmacodynamics in mid-stage study; shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from its Phase 2a clinical trial assessing Alzheimer's disease (AD) candidate ANAVEX2-73.

It says the data show a clear concentration-effect relationship between ANAVEX2-73 and study measurements. Its activity appears to be enhanced by its active metabolite (ANAVEX19-144) which has a half-life almost 2x that of ANAVEX2-73.

The company will use Ariana Pharma's KEM advanced artificial intelligence technology to identify the best responders to inform on the design of its upcoming Phase 2/3 study.

