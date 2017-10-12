Defense contractors could benefit from shorter DoD timelines

Height Securities suggests defense contractors such as Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Textron (NYSE:TXT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) could see a "significant reduction" in the acquisition timeline under new acquisition procedures put in place by Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Ellen Lord.

The firm notes that the potential change to overall DoD acquisition policy arrives after changes to the Army's weapons development and procurement program that are also seen as reducing the timeline for new acquisitions.