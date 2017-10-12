Airbus chairman backs CEO Enders amid corruption probe

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) Chairman Dennis Ranque says he backs CEO Tom Enders as the company continues to investigate corruption allegations.

Airbus is being scrutinized by regulators in several countries, including the U.K., France, Austria and Germany, for potential payments to intermediaries used to secure contracts.

The Airbus board conducted a private review of top management during the summer and found no evidence that senior managers played any role that created risks for the company, Reuters reports.

Separately, Airbus says it has acquired the 60% of Malaysian airplane repair company Sepang Aircraft Engineering it did not already own; financial terms are not disclosed.

The deal is an example of the increasing desire of plane makers to seek a larger share of the aftermarket business.