Valeant's psoriasis med SILIQ shows long-term treatment effect; shares ahead 1% premarket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) unit Ortho Dermatologics announces positive results from a Phase 3 extension study, AMAGINE-2, that showed treatment with SILIQ (brodalumab) sustained high levels of skin clearance for more than two years in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The data are being presented today at the 2017 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.

Over a two-year period, 59% of a "sub-analysis group of patients" maintained clear skin (PASI 100).

The FDA approved SILIQ, an IL-17 inhibitor, in February.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

