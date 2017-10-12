Teenagers pick their favorite brands

Piper Jaffray is out with the results of its annual Taking Stock With Teens Survey. Adidas and McDonald's are two brands that made notable gains with teens over the last year, while Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) fell back in comparison to last year's poll. The top brands listed by the 10K teens included in the survey are posted below.

Top clothing brands: Nike (NKE) 23%, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) 11%, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 4%, Forever 21 4%, Hollister (NYSE:ANF) 4%.

Top handbag brands: Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) 31%, Kate Spade (owned by Coach) 16%, Coach (NYSE:COH) 14%, Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) 6%, Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) 6%.

Top footwear brands: Nike 46%, Vans (NYSE:VFC) 12%, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 11%, Converse (owned by Nike) 7%, Birkenstock 2%.

Top restaurant chains (average income): Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 12%, Chick-fil-A 8%, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 6%, Olive Garden (NYSE:DRI) 4%, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) 4%,

Top restaurant chains (higher income): Starbucks (SBUX) 11%, Chick-fil-A 10%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) 8%, McDonald's (MCD) 5%, Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) 4%.

Tech: No surprise, but linear TV was a less popular choice again as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) dominated with teen mindspace. Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) was by far and away the most popular social media platform.