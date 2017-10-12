Shell buys European operator of electric vehicle charging stations

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to acquire NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, for an undisclosed sum.

NewMotion operates more than 30K electric charging points in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the U.K., and provides access to a network of 50K-plus public charge points across 25 European countries, serving more than 100K registered charge cards.

It is the first deal in electric mobility for Shell, which has said it expects roughly a quarter of the world’s car fleet to be electric by 2040.