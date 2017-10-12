USAID awards Tetra Tech $24M contract

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) won four-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity Power the Future Activity Contract worth $24M from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

As per the contract, Tetra Tech will support USAID and its Central Asian country partners to strengthen the capacity of these countries to provide sustainable energy services that are competitive with the wholesale and retail electricity prices that are common throughout the region.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to continue to support USAID’s efforts to improve access to clean energy in developing countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO.

Press Release