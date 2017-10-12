What to make of MoviePass?

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) discloses that it holds a 53.7% pro-forma stake in MoviePass after increasing the purchase price of its investment to $28.5M.

The company also has an option to purchase additional stock in the subscription-based movie ticketing service for $20M in cash.

A risk disclosure included in Helios and Matheson's filing (SEC Form 8-K) is something that warrants attention.

"MoviePass has incurred losses since its inception and has a present need for additional funding. These factors raise substantial doubt about MoviePass’ ability to continue as a going concern. For the foreseeable future, MoviePass expects to fund its operations from additional debt or equity offerings and increased revenue from subscribers," reads the risk disclosure.

Concerns over MoviePass have hung over the movie theater sector (AMC, RGC, MCS, IMAX, CNK, RDI) amid wide discussions over what the long-term impact will be on traffic.

Shares of HMNY are down 10% in premarket trading after rocketing up over 1000% in three months.

