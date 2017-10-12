Glu Mobile +5.3% as Benchmark boosts to Buy on Taylor Swift app optimism

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 5.3% premarket after getting a Street-high price target of $6 from Benchmark following an early look at its Taylor Swift lifestyle app.

The firm boosted Glu to Buy as analyst Mike Hickey points to a turnaround and cautious optimism around The Swift Life, the company's partnership with the Grammy-winning pop star.

Bookings and EBITDA should exceed consensus, he notes, and the company should approach positive EBITDA in Q4 and through the coming fiscal year. (h/t Bloomberg)

The $6 target implies 58% upside from yesterday's close.