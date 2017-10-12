Fire Marianne Lake? JPMorgan CFO "open" to bitcoin

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is "very open minded" to possible uses of cryptocurrencies if "property controlled and regulated," says CFO Marianne Lake, speaking on the bank's earnings call.

Last month, the bank's CEO Jamie Dimon made plenty of news calling bitcoin a "fraud" and threatening to fire any employee trading it. Dimon this morning: "I'm not going to talk about bitcoin anymore."

JPM is higher by 0.6% after its earnings beat.

Bitcoin is up 8% today to a record $5,200.

