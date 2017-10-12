Exxon opens third Singapore cogeneration power plant

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) opens its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly 25%.

XOM says the new 84 MW plant, which produces both electricity and steam, will increase the energy efficiency of the refinery; together with its two other plants, Jurong has combined power capacity of 440 MW.

The start of the facility comes ahead of a proposed carbon tax on direct emitters which would include the three refineries in Singapore, including XOM’s Jurong site.