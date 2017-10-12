Atlantic Equities raises Amazon price target

Atlantic Equities raises Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target to $1,250 on ad sales that could quadruple by 2020.

Analyst James Cordwell notes that sales of Sponsored Products, which allows third-party sellers to advertise in product searches, grew over 100% this year.

Cordwell predicts $8.8B in Sponsored Products sales by 2020, up from last year’s $1.5B to $2B.

Cordwell expects brand advertising sales to reach $3.2B by 2020 and total ad revenue to total $12B.

In other news, Amazon announces plans to hire 120K holiday workers for its fulfillment centers and customer service centers across the United States.

