EMA advisory group backs Orphan Drug tag for Soleno's DCCR for Prader-Willi syndrome; shares up 2%

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending Orphan Drug status for Soleno Therapeutics' (SLNO +1.6% ) Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release Tablet (DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, an inherited disorder characterized by weak muscle tone, feeding difficulties, stunted growth and delayed development.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

DCCR is a crystalline salt of diazoxide formulated as a controlled release once-a-day tablet. Diazoxide is a potassium channel activator (a vasodilator) which causes smooth muscle to relax by increasing membrane permeability to potassium ions.